Fishers Health Department ready to deliver first doses of vaccine for kids 5 to 11

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Health Department received 600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids from the federal government on Tuesday.

They could be ready to deliver the doses as soon as Thursday at their vaccination site at the old Marsh Supermarket on 116th Street at Brooks School Road.

The new doses for kids ages 5 to 11 are marked with an orange cap to show the dosage in the vial is different than that for adults.

“There will be plenty of doses for everyone,” said Monica Heltz, the director of the Fishers Health Department. “I don’t think there’s a reason to panic or feel like you’re not going to get one if you can’t get one on your desired date or time."

There are five vaccination choices at the Fishers site, including Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna, the Moderna booster or the Pfizer shot for kids.

There's color coding on the floor to guide you to your choice of vaccine.

“The pediatric formula at our site is orange,” Heltz explained. “You’ll follow the orange line to be directed to a nurse that is administering the pediatric formulation of the Pfizer vaccine.”

Heltz said they’ll have ten stations ready to go as traffic is expected to increase at the site now that the vaccine is available to younger kids.

Each person giving the shot will only have one kind of vaccine at their station to make sure there’s no chance for a mix-up.

Heltz is expecting those first 600 doses of vaccine for kids to go quickly, with more on the way, once they see how many parents want their younger children to get the shot.