Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Daily cases top 5,000 for first time

Indiana coronavirus updates from Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana continues to set daily highs in new virus cases

A daily record of more than 5,000 new COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Health reported that the 5,007 cases announced Saturday bring to 205,722 the number of state residents now known to have or have had the coronavirus.

Health officials said Saturday that 43 more people are confirmed to have died from the virus, while another 244 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

More than 4,300 state residents are confirmed to have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 9.86 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 237,000 deaths and 3.85 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 49.87 million confirmed cases with more than 1.25 million deaths and 32.8 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.





New Palestine HS switches to virtual learning

New Palestine High School announced that it will be switching to virtual learning effective immediately until Thanksgiving break.

All other CSCSHC schools will continue in-person instruction.