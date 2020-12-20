Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: State deaths rate still up as hospitalizations dip

Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in Indiana and the world.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana's virus deaths rate still up as hospitalizations dip

Indiana’s daily rate of COVID-19 deaths has continued growing even as the rate of coronavirus-related hospitalizations has dropped to its lowest level in a month.

The Indiana Health Department’s daily update on Saturday added 73 coronavirus deaths that occurred over the past several days to the state’s toll. Those boosted the state’s average COVID-19 deaths to 77 per day after that average was in the low 40s in mid-November.

Meanwhile, Indiana hospitals had 2,932 coronavirus patients as of Friday, the first day below the 3,000 patients mark since Nov. 16.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 17.65 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 316,200 deaths in the United States. Early Sunday morning, Johns Hopkins University did not have updated data for recoveries in the U.S. Last Monday, that number was approximately 6.3 million.

Worldwide, there have been more than 76.36 million confirmed cases with more than 1.67 million deaths and 43 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Hospitals try to keep pace, stores close during virus surge

An enormous crush of coronavirus cases in the last six weeks has California’s death toll spiraling ever higher. Another 272 fatalities were reported Saturday and in the last week nearly 1,600 people died.

Hospitals are battling to find beds to house patients amid fears the explosion of coronavirus cases will exhaust staffing resources.

All of Southern California and the 12-county San Joaquin Valley to the north have exhausted their regular intensive care unit capacity, and some hospitals have begun using “surge” space.

On Saturday night, Apple Inc. announced that it is temporarily closing all 53 of its stores in California because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Marion County holiday COVID-19 testing

The Marion County Public Health Department will still be testing for COVID-19 this week except on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 21 through Thursday, Dec. 31, all drive-thru COVID-19 testing offered by MCPHD will take place in the east parking lot of its main location at 3838 N. Rural Street.

Testing will be by appointment only.

Dates and hours are:

Dec. 21-22 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 23 9 a.m.-Noon

Dec. 24-25 CLOSED

Dec. 28-30 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 31 9 a.m.-Noon

Jan. 1 CLOSED