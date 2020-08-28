IU suspends activity at Greek, other on-campus houses after increase in positive COVID-19 tests

The university directed Greek, Evans Scholars and Christian Student Fellowship houses to suspend in-person organizational activities until at least September 14.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University is taking action against several housing units on the Bloomington campus after detecting an "alarming increase" in positive COVID-19 tests.

The university directed Greek, Evans Scholars and Christian Student Fellowship houses to suspend in-person organizational activities until at least September 14. The directive does not include dining and housing for live-in members of the houses.

Indiana University estimated 2,600 students live in the affected houses on campus.

Members of eight Greek houses have been ordered by the Monroe County Health Department to quarantine, staying in their houses for 14 days. The order was backed up by the IU Bloomington Division of Student Affairs.

The houses impacted include Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Sigma Phi, Beta Theta Pi, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Phi Gamma Delta, Phi Kappa Psi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Theta Chi.

No residence halls are included in the order.

The university said the increase in positive tests was detected by the school's COVID-19 mitigation testing. Public health officers at the university are continuing to monitor other houses for spread of the virus.