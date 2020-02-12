Indiana coronavirus updates: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency approval in UK; Latest US, world numbers

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Dec. 12.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech say they've won permission for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain. That is the world's first coronavirus shot to be approved that's backed by rigorous science — and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic.

The move Wednesday makes Britain one of the first countries to begin vaccinating its population as it tries to curb Europe's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak. Other countries aren't far behind: The United States and the European Union also are vetting the Pfizer shot along with a similar vaccine made by competitor Moderna Inc.

British regulators also are considering another shot made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Pfizer said it would immediately begin shipping limited supplies to the U.K.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 13.72 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 270,000 deaths and 5.22 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 63.93 million confirmed cases with more than 1.48 million deaths and 41 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.