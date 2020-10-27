Indiana coronavirus updates: 2 Boone Co. Sheriff's Office employees test positive

Tuesday's updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — The latest headlines on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

2 Boone Co. Sheriff's Office employees test positive

Two more Boone County Sheriff's Office employees have tested positive for COVID-19. That makes a total of seven positive tests since the department began mandatory testing every two weeks of all employees. Five of the seven employees work in the enforcement division.

The latest positive results came in Oct. 22. The infected employees immediately began quarantining at home. They will need to submit two negative tests before being able to return to work.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 8.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 4 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 225,700 deaths and 3.46 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 43.5 million confirmed cases with more than 1.15 million deaths and 29.2 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.