Indiana coronavirus updates: Fishers bar, restaurant restrictions in effect

Saturday's latest headlines in the coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Fishers indoor dining restrictions in effect

The City of Fishers announced all restaurants, bars, taverns, nightclubs, retail food establishments, and other establishments providing in-person food and/or drink service must be closed to indoor customers between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. beginning on Christmas Day.

Carryout business will still be allowed during those times under the order. The order will remain in effect through Jan. 8, 2021.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 18.76 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 330,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 79.89 million confirmed cases with more than 1.75 million deaths and 45 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.