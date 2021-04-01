Indiana coronavirus updates: Some Marion County schools returning to in-person learning Monday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Jan. 4.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Some Marion County schools returning to in-person learning Monday

In November, the Marion County Public Health Department required all schools in the county to move to virtual learning by the end of the month due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the MCPHD, the 7-day average percentage of positive cases was 13.3 percent using data through Dec. 17, which is considered in the Red Level.

Schools are permitted to begin allowing in-person learning Monday, Jan. 4. Here is when each school district plans to return to in-person learning:

Perry Township: Monday, Jan. 4

Franklin Township: Tuesday, Jan. 5

Beech Grove: Monday, Jan. 11

Decatur Township: Monday, Jan. 11

Speedway: Monday, Jan. 11

Lawrence Township: Tuesday, Jan. 19

IPS: Tuesday, Jan. 19

Warren Township: Tuesday, Jan. 19

Wayne Township: Wednesday, Jan. 20

Pike: Not announced

Washington Township: Not announced

Click here to read the MCPHD's public health order on the safety measures upon returning to schools.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 20.63 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. as of 1:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 351,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 85.12 million confirmed cases with more than 1.84 million deaths and 47.86 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

MCPHD testing sites open Monday

The Marion County Public Health Department has released information about its free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for 2021.

All testing is by appointment only. Patients should register at MarionHealth.org/indycovid. Anyone who does not have internet access should call 317-221-5515 to make an appointment. Patients who need assistance completing registration should call 317-221-8967.

Here are the locations and times for the testing sites, effective Jan. 4, 2021:

Main Location: 3838 North Rural St. Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Southside Location: 7300 East Troy Ave. Hours: Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Westside Location: 3685 Commercial Dr. Hours: Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday Location: 3820 North Keystone Ave. Hours: Every third Saturday 9 a.m. to noon

