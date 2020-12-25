Indiana coronavirus updates: Fishers indoor dining restrictions begin Friday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Dec. 25.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Fishers indoor dining restrictions begin Friday

The City of Fishers announced all restaurants, bars, taverns, nightclubs, retail food establishments, and other establishments providing in-person food and/or drink service must be closed to indoor customers between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. beginning on Christmas Day.

Carryout business will still be allowed during those times under the order. The order will remain in effect through Jan. 8, 2021.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 18.65 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 329,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 79.39 million confirmed cases with more than 1.74 million deaths and 44.73 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

US to require negative COVID-19 test for all airline travelers from UK

Starting next week, all travelers flying to the United States from the United Kingdom will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their flight.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new coronavirus testing requirement late Thursday evening.

The measure is being taken to curb the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus that has surfaced in the U.K. and appears to be more transmissible than other strains. The move stops short of an outright ban on flights from the U.K., which other countries have implemented.

Passengers will be required to get a viral test -- meaning one that can detect current coronavirus infections -- within three days before their flight from the U.K. to the U.S., the CDC said. Travelers will be required to provide written proof of the result to their airline. Both PCR and antigen tests will be allowed.