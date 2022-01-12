Riley Hospital partners with Children's Museum to bring flu shots to families

The clinic will take place during the museum's December First Thursday Night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Ushering in the month of December means flu season is well underway.

At this point in the season, central Indiana hospitals are feeling the pressure.

On Wednesday, Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield posted an apology on Facebook. Staff say they are dealing with a "very full" emergency department with "extremely long wait times," due to an increase of respiratory patients.

Local doctors say there are three main viruses to monitor this season: influenza, coronavirus, and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV.

Related Articles IU Health physician urges Hoosiers to watch out for respiratory viruses this holiday season

Local doctors say children's hospitals are not immune to the increase in patients.

Here in Indianapolis, staff at Riley Hospital for Children say flu activity is high entering the month of December.

In November, the hospital reported 315 positive cases of the virus, compared to less than 50 positive cases in October.

That's why Riley Children's Health has partnered with The Children's Museum to hold a vaccination clinic Thursday, Dec. 1, which will take place during the museum's December First Thursday Night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone who purchases a $6 ticket to the event can access the vaccination clinic for free.

COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters, and flu shots will all be offered, according to organizers.

Flu and COVID-19 shots are also available at most pharmacies and doctors' offices for free.