Biden administration flying Nestlé baby formula from Europe to Plainfield

About 246 pallets of Nestlé formula will be flown from Switzerland to Indiana, according to the Biden administration.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Biden administration said the Defense Department is working to book commercial aircraft to fly about 246 pallets of Nestlé formula from Zurich, Switzerland, to Plainfield, Indiana.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke about the flights Friday morning.

"By using DOD-contracted aircraft, we can bypass regular air freightening [sic] — freighting routes and speed up the importation and distribution of safe infant formula," Jean-Pierre said. "This is the same type of action we took to get critical COVID materials, such as testing supplies."

Nestlé issued the following statement to13News about the effort:

"The partnership has enabled us to expedite the import of 132 pallets of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior and 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA. This will add the equivalent of approximately 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles of formula into the market for babies."

The three formulas are all hypoallergenic and for children with cow's milk protein allergy. The White House said these are a priority because they serve a critical medical purpose and are in short supply.

Nestlé also said it is taking the following steps to help:

Running formula factories at capacity and optimizing efficiency across the system

Supporting WIC program states and flexing to support states beyond that, where needed and where possible

Immediately accelerating import of specialty product produced at FDA registered factories outside the country to expedite availability in the market and serve immediate needs. This includes Gerber Good Start Extensive HA from the Netherlands and Alfamino from Switzerland for Nestlé Health Science as they serve a critical medical purpose for babies with cow’s milk protein allergies.

The Senate approved a bill Thursday aimed at easing the baby formula shortage for families participating in a government assistance program that accounts for about half of all formula purchased in the United States.

The House passed the bill the day before, so it now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

Participants in a program known as WIC get vouchers that are redeemed for specific foods to supplement their diets. The vouchers usually can only be used to purchase one brand of infant formula, which encourages the manufacturer to offer big discounts to secure a state's business.

The bill makes it possible in extenuating circumstances for the Department of Agriculture to waive certain requirements so that WIC participants can purchase whatever brand is available.

"Now, millions of parents will have an easier time finding the baby formula that they need," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said after the bill was passed.

Lawmakers are also considering boosting staffing at the Food and Drug Administration with a $28 million emergency spending bill. That legislation also passed the House this week, but faces uncertain prospects in the Senate.