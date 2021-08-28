Happy Birthday Adaline! Local firefighters step up to make four-year-olds birthday special

The Madison Township Fire Department stepped up on Saturday, offering a full parade for a little girl's birthday.

INDIANA, USA — Adaline Ratcliff turned four today, and when an accident nearly derailed her birthday plans, the Madison Township Fire Department stepped up to help!

The company her family hired to provide a bounce house was involved in an auto accident right in front of their home, so firefighters got creative in helping Adaline celebrate her birthday to the fullest.

They offered a parade of fire trucks for Adaline later in the day! And they even took it one step further, providing the family with Madison Township's bounce house for a few hours so her friends and family could have some fun!