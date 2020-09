No injuries were reported and two pets were saved during an apartment fire in Fishers Tuesday.

FISHERS, Ind. — At least eight units were heavily damaged in an apartment fire in Fishers Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters could see heavy black smoke upon leaving their station nearby the Sunblest Apartments. Crews were on the scene of the fire within three minutes to find fire coming from the roof.

