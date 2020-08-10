Whoopi Goldberg says 'Sister Act 3' 'may be' happening

Whoopi Goldberg is addressing all the "Sister Act 3" movie rumors.

During Thursday's episode of "The View," one of her co-hosts asked Goldberg whether there will be a "Sister Act 3."

"It feels like there may be, yes," Goldberg answered. "Couple years ago, they didn't want to do it and now it seems that people are really talking about it like it is something that people want to see, so it's great."

During an appearance Wednesday night on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," she said they were working diligently to "get the gang together and come back."

"It's a really fun movie. It's fun and it feels good, nobodies mad," Goldberg added about the "Sister Act" films. "It's just like, listen, bad singing, great singing, okay singing and then nuns, what's better than that?"

Goldberg starred as Deloris Van Cartier in the original 1992 film as well as the 1993 sequel, "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit."