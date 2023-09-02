Urban Youth Entrepreneur Academy gives students tools to build their future

"What I learn I teach to other people, like my mother," said one student

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Science, technology, engineering and mathematics are what make up the acronym STEM, and young people in the community are mastering it.

"When you know how to be an entrepreneur and you can do your own things for yourself. It actually opens up more opportunities," said Urban Youth Entrepreneur Academy member Salahud-din Al-nasir.

Opportunities built on imagination and innovation, like the 3-D printer they use.

The academy is giving students the tools they need to literally build their own futures.

"We are getting them ready for, eventually, that potential job and being involved in the workforce," said Tyrone Chandler, CEO of community assets.

Many of the young people they serve live in the Riverside community. Turns out the conversations happening here are just as important at home.

"What I learn, I teach to other people like my mother," said Emmanuel Stone.

"Now we can talk about technology and investments, we can talk about going to college and those type of things that typically don't happen in the communities we deal with," Chandler said.

Directors said the program is not only giving kids a safe space to learn, but an opportunity to grow in ways they may not have been able to imagine.

"It gets more kids involved in the community and the environment. They are more well rounded with information of things to do and try," said Chandler.