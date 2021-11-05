1 in 5 Hoosier 3rd grade students cannot read proficiently, according to test results

The data shows a literacy gap widening among Indiana’s racially and ethnically diverse, low-income, special education and English learner students.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education released results of the IREAD-3 assessment, which measures reading skills of third grade students.

The IREAD-3 results show that nearly one in every five Hoosier third grade students (18.8%) did not achieve reading proficiency.

“Through significant research, we know how important it is that children learn to read by third grade, and we take that mission very seriously in Indiana,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Literacy is vital to ensure Indiana’s students are prepared to explore and experience a variety of pathways, and that’s why we’re working to empower Indiana’s schools and educators with research-based, proven strategies to support our students as they learn to read.”

The data also shows a literacy gap widening among Indiana’s racially and ethnically diverse, low-income, special education and English learner students.

IDOE plans to begin training coaches and school faculty on the Science of Reading by summer 2022 for interested districts.

