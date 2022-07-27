Many central Indiana students head back to school Wednesday morning

The list of school districts resuming classes July 27 includes MSD of Wayne Township, Perry Township Schools and Beech Grove City Schools.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many schools across central Indiana are opening for the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday.

NOTE: The above video is a July 26 report on an education expert's back-to-school tips.

That list includes:

MSD of Wayne Township (Indianapolis)

Perry Township Schools (Indianapolis)

Beech Grove City Schools (Beech Grove)

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation (Whiteland)

At Southport High School, classes start Wednesday at 7:10 a.m.

"Everybody is excited," said Perry Township Superintendent Pat Mapes. "This is one of those things we look forward to. We've been working all summer to get our facilities looking nice."

Mapes reminded families to be patient on the first day, especially with rain in the Indianapolis area.

He encouraged families to use the Perry Township Schools app to monitor bus routes, so children aren't waiting in the rain. With staffing shortages, Mapes said busses may be running behind schedule.