IU grad student workers calling for better pay, preparing to strike

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Sunday night into Monday afternoon, hundreds of graduate students who work at Indiana University Bloomington are voting on a possible strike on campus.

The grad students there are working to form a union so they can better negotiate with the university, stressing their wages have been too low for too long. Now, they're taking action in hopes of seeing changes made on campus and grad students given a seat at the table.

Grad student workers are asking for increases to pay and the elimination of mandatory fees that make it hard for many students, especially international students, to make ends meet.

Quan Le Thien is in his second year of his PhD in physics at IU. He takes classes and teaches around 20 hours a week. In one month, Le Thien said he makes about $1,400, but $200-$250 of that goes right back to the university in fees.

"It's pretty hard," Le Thien said. "I have to be looking out for food stamps and looking for discounts and things for grocery stores."

"This institution runs because we do," said Valentina Luketa, a grad student worker. Grad students teach classes and run studios, but Luketa said they feel underpaid and undervalued.

"We all teach because we're passionate about passing that knowledge along to others," Luketa said. "We just want to make sure that we do that from the position where we have all the resources we need to fulfill our potential, so that we're not worrying about bills, we're not choosing between getting necessary medical attention or paying our rent that month, so that we're not scrapping for pennies at the end of the month to buy food."

Le Thien says hundreds of grad students have signed pledges to strike, ready to act. They're hoping to see their actions over the next few days lead the administration to recognize them as a union and take action on demands for a living wage.

"We want to eliminate the fees right now because we feel that would give effective 15% raises to everyone's pockets right now which is really necessary because of the whole inflation is crazy right now," Le Thien said.

Grad workers will vote until Monday afternoon. If they confirm a strike as they're expecting to, come Wednesday morning many grad workers won't be teaching classes, they'll be out on the picket line.

Katie Shy, a PhD student in the English department, teaches two courses at IU in addition to her own studies. She said their demands to the administration are straightforward.

“We would like to end the fees, we want fairness for international students, increased benefits, an effective grievance procedure and a living wage. And in order to accomplish those aims, we’re asking to open the process of union recognition,” Shy said.

And Shy said they're expecting to see some faculty members and undergrads joining in the picket line.

"We've been humbled by how generous our faculty have been in reaching out to us, letting us know they support us, they recognize that this is what we have to do and our students, too," Shy said. "It was such a hard conversation with my students and to hear them say, 'Good luck, I had no idea this was your situation' was amazing."

Now, with a verbal vote in favor of a strike and electronic votes soon to be cast, many of these grad students are ready for this push for change to begin.

