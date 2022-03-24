IPS offers new benefits, bonuses for teachers and staff

The investment is part of a larger initiative to recruit and retain more diverse, high-quality teachers in the district.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools announced new support for teachers and staff across the district.

The district got a total of $213.5 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund. The fund is part of a larger initiative called Proving What's Possible, which aims to recruit and retain more diverse, high-quality teachers in the district.

"These investments add up to a bold new vision for the next decade of teaching, learning and working in Indianapolis Public Schools," said Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson. "At IPS we are dedicated to proving what's possible for staff and students as we chart a new and progressive path in education."

The district is adding school support bonuses, which will go to staff for their work through the pandemic and helping to accelerate student learning. Free mental health resources will also be available through a partnership with TalkSpace, an online therapy platform. there is also increased teacher flex time, designed to give opportunities for remote work and flexible teaching roles.

Of the $213.5 million, $15 million of it is earmarked for the additional support initiatives. All staff will get an extra $1,500 during the Fall 2022 semester, $1,000 during the Spring 2023 semester, and $1,500 during the Fall 2023 semester.

Paired with recent salary raises, IPS is the highest-paying district in Indianapolis and one of the highest around central Indiana.