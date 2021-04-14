WTHR teaming up with Crime Stoppers for shred day Saturday

WTHR is teaming up with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana to help you keep your personal information safe.

INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR is once again teaming up with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana to help you keep your personal information safe from identity thieves.

This weekend, WTHR will be one of five drop-off locations available in and around the Indianapolis area to allow people to shred personal or unwanted material, recycle electronics or dispose of prescription drugs.

The event is Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1000 N. Meridian Street, Indianapolis

Creekside Middle School, 3525 West 126th St., Carmel

Greenwood Park Mall, 1251 U.S. 31

Speedway Police Department, 1410 North Lynhurst Drive

Lawrence Police Department, 9001 East 59 Street

A $5 donation either by credit card or cash is requested per box.

There is a $20 fee for all TV and computer monitors.