Women charged with racketeering, theft in Kokomo

Three women have been arrested for a string of thefts that allegedly targeted older women.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department arrested three woman in connection to a string of thefts involving older women in stores around town, the department said Tuesday.

Since January 2022, the Kokomo Police Department claim they have responded to numerous incidents involving thefts from women at various local stores.

The suspects would allegedly remove the victim’s wallets from their purses while the victims were distracted.

The suspects then left the stores with the women's wallets and went to different stores. The victim’s credit cards were then used to buy prepaid gift cards.

KPD said they believe the suspects are part of a group out of South America, specifically Chile.

They have allegedly been involved with several incidents in Kokomo, Indiana as well as in the states of Michigan, Ohio and Illinois.

The three females were identified as Mayorie Polet Fernandez-Ormeno, 34, Jennifer Elizabeth Valenzuela-Guajardo, 37, and Angie Fernandez-Mella, 24. They face theft, fraud and racketeering.

The suspects were allegedly driving a rented 2023 GMC Acadia, black in color, that had the license plate covered to avoid detection.

Police claim the suspects were in possession of fake identification from Puerto Rico, numerous credit cards, cash, and over $85,000 in prepaid gift cards.

They also allegedly had additional stolen property in their possession related to criminal cases in Indiana, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Detectives said they have been working with local merchants to identify and locate the suspects.

All three female suspects are currently being held in the Howard County Jail.

This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.