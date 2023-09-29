Woman found dead, suffering from gunshot wound in Lawrence

Police have yet to release the identity of a woman who was found dead in a bushy area in Lawrence Friday morning.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are investigating after a woman was found dead Friday morning.

Around 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 29, Lawrence police and EMS said they responded to the report of an unresponsive person, discovered in a bushy area outside of a home in the 4200 block of North Franklin Road, near 42nd Street.

Responding officers and medics determined the unresponsive person died at the scene from a single gunshot wound.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will identify the victim after family has been notified.

Investigators believe the victim had not been there long, likely "sometime throughout the overnight hours," police said in a statement.

Detectives and crime scene technicians from the Marion County Forensic Services Agency are working to determine if the victim was shot at that location or at another location.

Detectives are also searching the area for surveillance video that may be helpful in determining specifically what happened.