Woman charged after fight following basketball game at Triton Central gym that injured officials

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been charged following an investigation into a fight following a basketball game at Triton Central High School Fieldhouse in Shelby County.

Laquita Carter faces formal charges of criminal confinement with moderate bodily injury and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both felonies.

On July 23, Shelby County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the gym for a fight involving juvenile players, adults and referees. The fight was determined to have happened during a basketball game between the Cincinnati Indians Elite of Cincinnati, Ohio, and the DSP Heat of Owensboro, Kentucky, as part of a tournament organized by Indiana US Amateur Basketball.

During the game, an official was confined and assaulted, according the sheriff's department.

On Aug. 11, an arrest warrant was issued for Carter. Three days later, she was taken into custody in Cincinnati, where she is awaiting extradition to Shelby County.

According to the sheriff's department, additional investigation discovered that juvenile members a boys team stole five monitors from a classroom at the school valued at a total of $1,700.

Juvenile members of the Cincinnati Indians Elite girls and boys team were also involved in the fight in the gym which led to the injury of another official.

"The investigation into the identity of the juveniles involved in the battery and theft is ongoing and has proven difficult due to lack of cooperation," the department said, noting that "several calls to the coaches have not been returned."