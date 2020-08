The Marion County Coroner says a man's death on the west side is being investigated as a homicide.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police say a man found dead Wednesday is now a homicide investigation.

Officers responded to the area of 38th and Guion Road around 8:30 a.m. for a death investigation. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled trauma to be the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.