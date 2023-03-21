Two Indy residents arrested on felony drug charges, one sent to hospital after jail processing

A woman arrested after a narcotics investigation was transported by police to the Columbus Hospital shortly after arrival at the jail.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two Indianapolis residents were arrested on felony drug charges after a joint narcotics investigation involving multiple police agencies, the Columbus Police Department said Tuesday.

One of the women involved was transported to Columbus Hospital shortly after arrival at the Columbus County Jail after police claim she allegedly "refused to cooperate" with them.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, CPD officers stopped a vehicle near US 31 and Hawcreek Boulevard that was occupied by Dante R. Gooch, 35, and Kylia D. Turner, 32, both of Indianapolis.

A police service dog later alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. Officers said they conducted a search of the vehicle and found marijuana, digital scales, and numerous plastic bags.

Officers also said they found Suboxone pills on Gooch, as well as counterfeit $100 bills inside Turner’s purse.

Gooch and Turner were placed under arrest and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail. Upon arrival at the jail, police claim Turner "refused to cooperate" with jail book-in procedures. Those procedures, according to police, would have included a search.

Turner was then transported to Columbus Regional Hospital, where two search warrants were obtained to search her. Police said nearly one ounce of heroin was later located that she had concealed in her body.

In a release sent to 13News about the arrest, police did not elaborate on why Turner was sent to the hospital.