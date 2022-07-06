Man pleads guilty in killing of Indianapolis postal worker

Tony Cushingberry was said to have been "agitated and aggressive" because he wanted two long-awaited stimulus checks that were supposed to be delivered to his house.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man pleaded guilty to killing a postal worker in 2020 because, documents say, he was angry about the recent lack of mail delivery to his home.

Tony Cushingberry, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of U.S. Postal Service letter carrier Angela Summers.

NOTE: The video above is a 2020 report about Cushinberry's arrest.

According to union officials, mail to Cushingberry's home on North Denny Street had been cut off because of a vicious dog. Two long-awaited federal stimulus checks were in that undelivered mail.

Paul Toms, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers said Cushingberry ignored two letters warning him to contain the dog.

"So a third letter went out, 'your mail will be curtailed until you correct it,'" Toms explained.

Summers, according to postal regulations, could not deliver mail to the house, but she did have to walk past it to deliver mail to other homes on her route.

On April 27, 2020, Summers was on her usual mail delivery route when Cushingberry confronted her to ask about the status of his mail. Toms said Cushingberry was "agitated and aggressive" because he wanted the stimulus checks that were supposed to be delivered to his house.

"She was not going to tell him, 'I’m not going to deliver your mail,'" Toms said. "They [Cushingberry] came out and confronted her and that escalated to her death."

Federal prosecutors said Cushingberry chased Summers onto a neighbor's porch and, as she reached for a can of pepper spray, Cushinberry shot her in the chest. She collapsed on the porch and Cushingberry ran away. Summers was taken to a hospital where she died.

Cushingberry later gave a statement to police admitting to shooting Summers.

Loved ones described Summeres as energetic and enthusiastic. She was a Sunday school teacher, and she was so friendly some homeowners hung black ribbons from their mailboxes in her memory.

"Letter carrier Summers was a dedicated public servant simply doing her job when she was senselessly murdered," said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. "Our office will work with our law enforcement partners to hold criminals accountable for violent attacks on government officials. While no prosecution will bring the victims of gun violence home to their families, we will work tirelessly to protect the public and bring violent criminals to justice."