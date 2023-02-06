Tipton police search for missing library artwork

The painting was created in 1920 by Hoosier artist Glenn Cooper Henshaw and is valued at more than $1,000.

TIPTON, Ind. — The Tipton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a valuable piece of historic art that was stolen from the Tipton County Public Library.

The painting was created in 1920 by artist Glenn Cooper Henshaw and is valued at more than $1,000.

Henshaw was born in Windfall, Indiana, and was buried there after he died in 1946. He is a descendant of "Star Spangled Banner" composer Francis Scott Key and one of the earliest students in the Herron School of Art in Indianapolis.

Many of his city scape paintings were destroyed in a fire at the Brown County Art Gallery 20 years after his death.