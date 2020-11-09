State lawmaker working to get suspended drivers back on the road

Rep. Robin Shackleford is trying to put a dent in the amount owed by suspended drivers.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana lawmaker wants to help the state's suspended drivers get their licenses back. Rep. Robin Shackleford studied reinstatement programs in other states and decided it's time to help Hoosier drivers that are in trouble.

"We have a pretty bad problem when it comes to drivers being suspended here in Indiana," Shackleford said.

Shackleford is trying to put a dent in the amount owed by suspended drivers and eventually put a stop to suspended drivers facing hundreds to thousands of dollars in fines in Indiana. She's authored a bill to help reduce the fines and fees for people who need to drive.

Shackleford has even spoken to college students who have lost their driving privileges because of unpaid tickets. She believes that is the case for many people who depend on their vehicles for everyday life situations.

"They are trying to get to work," Shackleford said. "They're trying to get to doctors appointments. They're trying to take their kids to school."

The BMV requires proof of insurance which also becomes another hurdle for drivers in trouble. Indiana started 2020 with 400,000 suspended drivers, and since the pandemic, Shackleford said it's much worse.

"Now we know that number is approaching about 700-thousand people have been affected with suspended licenses," Shackleford said.

In a letter to state leaders, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears wrote that there are almost 100,000 Hoosiers in Marion County that are suspended for unpaid fines. In one of his reinstatement programs alone, the fines for 311 drivers totaled nearly $500,000. Mears is also concerned that out of the suspended drivers they've helped, 77 percent are people of color.

"They do not constitute 77 percent of the population here in Marion County. When you see that imbalance, I think it's important for all of us to take a step back and say, 'number one, why does this imbalance exist?'" Mears said.

Mears encourages all suspended drivers to sign up for one of their three reinstatement programs and Rep. Shackleford urges drivers statewide to seek help.

"Wherever you got your ticket, go back to that traffic court and say you want to participate in the traffic amnesty program," Shackleford said.