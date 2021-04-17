Shots fired inside Beech Grove Walmart, man licensed to carry fired shots at armed suspect

There are no reports of injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police were called to the Walmart store in Beech Grove this afternoon after shots were fired. The store is located at 4650 S. Emerson Ave. which is just south of I-465.

IMPD said it started with a scuffle over shoplifting. A park ranger was working his off-duty job for security at Walmart. He called for other officers when the suspect resisted and police were already responding when things escalated.

According to IMPD, the suspect pulled out a gun and aimed it at the park ranger. That's when a good Samaritan in the store, who was licensed to carry, pulled out his gun and started firing at the suspect.

That escalated the response for police to a call of shots fired.

The suspect then ran from the store, where he was later tackled by another good Samaritan outside and held until police arrived.

He was transported to the hospital with some injuries, but not from gunshots. The park ranger also had some injuries, also not from gunfire.

No one was actually hit by any of the gunfire.