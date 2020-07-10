Serial thief wanted for car break-ins across central Indiana

The suspect has hit cars in Danville, Hamilton County, Newcastle, Pendleton and at state parks.

DANVILLE, Ind. — Several police departments are trying to track down a serial car break-in thief. The suspect has hit cars in Danville, Hamilton County, Newcastle, Pendleton and at state parks.

Danville police said the suspect recently broke out the window of a car in their area and stole a purse. He then used her credit cards in Stilesville, Greencatle, and Cloverdale at various locations.

The suspect was caught on camera driving a red older-model Dodge Durango. He has distinctive tattoos on both lower legs, and another tattoo on his left upper chest.