Serial thief wanted for car break-ins across central Indiana

DANVILLE, Ind. — Several police departments are trying to track down a serial car break-in thief. The suspect has hit cars in Danville, Hamilton County, Newcastle, Pendleton and at state parks.
Danville police said the suspect recently broke out the window of a car in their area and stole a purse. He then used her credit cards in Stilesville, Greencatle, and Cloverdale at various locations.
The suspect was caught on camera driving a red older-model Dodge Durango. He has distinctive tattoos on both lower legs, and another tattoo on his left upper chest.
If you know who the man is, you’re asked to contact the Danville Metropolitan Police Department crime-tip line at (317) 745-3001, or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS and reference case HP200007179.