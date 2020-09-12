Routine truck inspection leads to large drug seizure on I-94

The vehicle was pulling a trailer loaded with 18,000 pounds of minced garlic but inspectors found a black case that appeared suspicious.

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers stopped a suspicious vehicle, which led them to 50 kilos of cocaine.

Around 1:15 p.m. Monday, ISP troopers responded to the I-94 East Bound Weigh Station at the request of the Motor Carrier Division.

Inspectors were completing a Level 2 inspection on a commercial motor vehicle when the contents inside the trailer raised their suspicions.

A 2016 Volvo, owned/operated by American Roadies Inc., based out of San Jose, California, was pulling a trailer loaded with 18,000 pounds of minced garlic.

As the inspector looked in the trailer, he found what appeared to be a black case which was inconsistent with the rest of the freight. An inspection of the case revealed several packages of a white substance which then field tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

The occupants of the truck were taken into custody without incident.

A total of 50 kilos of suspected cocaine was recovered from the trailer. The inspection was completed with numerous violations being noted and the truck being impounded. The estimated street value of this seizure is approximately $1.5 to $2 million.