Police investigate kidnapping and rape in Missouri town

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help.

Clay County authorities charged a man with rape, kidnapping and assault after the woman ran from his house in Excelsior Springs Friday morning. She was hospitalized in stable condition Friday and reunited with her family afterward.

“When we made contact with her, it was readily apparent that she had been held against her will for a significant period of time,” Excelsior Springs police Lt. Ryan Dowdy said.

The woman told police there may have been two other victims, but authorities haven’t said whether any additional victims have been found. Investigators have continued to search the home the woman escaped from, and Excelsior Springs Police Chief Greg Dull asked the public Saturday to be patient while officers sort through evidence.

Dull said additional charges could be filed depending on the evidence investigators uncover.

Excelsior Springs is about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City.