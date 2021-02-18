Lawrence Police Department responds to use of force criticism in viral arrest video

Dwight King is facing charges of resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — NOTE: 13News is still working to reach Dwight King, who was arrested, for his side of the story. The story below only contains information from the police report, court documents and what could be seen and heard in a witness video.

The Lawrence Police Department is responding to criticism and questions about the force used in an arrest caught on video. 13News has been looking into the Saturday, Feb. 13 incident and video posted on social media of the arrest of Dwight King.

According to police, an officer spotted King's Audi not making a complete stop at a red light before turning. That officer began following and said King did not signal 200 feet before a lane change. The officer said he turned on his lights and that it appeared King was pulling over into a restaurant parking lot but then took off. The officer claims King was weaving in and out of traffic and then hit the center median on Pendleton Pike near the I-465 overpass. King's car went airborne, hit a Lexus SUV head-on and then smashed through a light pole.

The officer said he approached with his gun drawn and King got out of the car. The officer claims he ordered King to put his hands up and get on the ground, but King wasn't complying. The officer said King tried to get into the back of the Audi and the officer started pulling him away as a second officer arrived.

The two officers said King kept resisting and was trying to reach into the back seat of the Audi. Officers also claim King kept trying to reach for his waistband. Officers said they had to hit King multiple times before they were able to get him into handcuffs.

Police said a man then came up saying he was an off-duty EMT and requested to help King. The video of part of the arrest appears to have been taken by this person. In the video, you can hear King asking officers to look at his Military ID and repeatedly insisted he wasn't resisting and had his hands behind his back. At one point, one of the officer's kneeled on King's head as he complained he couldn't breathe.

Police said King complained of pain to his torso and head and was taken to the hospital. In the video, you could see blood dripping down the side of King's face.

Police allege they found a gun under the Audi by the rear door in the area they said King was reaching for. They also said there was 15 grams of marijuana in the car.

When asked about the use of force in the arrest, the Lawrence Police Department released the following statement:

"After an initial review, including viewing of the involved officers’ body-worn and in-car camera videos, our officers acted in accordance with State law and department policy, considering all of the facts and circumstances involved in this incident.

"Criminal charges have been filed in this matter against the individual arrested. Therefore, no additional comment will be provided at this time and all information is limited to what is contained in the arrest report."

King is facing charges of resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana.

The officers involved are working their regular duties. 13News reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to see the body-worn and in-car camera video and was given the following response:

"Pursuit to Indiana statute, evidence in a pending criminal matter is not to be released prior to being entered into the public record during court proceedings. The video obtained during the course of this investigation is considered evidence until entered into the Court’' record."