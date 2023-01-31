3 arrested in Sullivan County for illegally hunting deer

Three men from Indianapolis are facing misdemeanor charges of illegally taking a white-tailed deer.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers arrested three men from Indianapolis after an illegal hunting incident in Sullivan County.

Biak Sang, 34; Hrang Lian, 30; and Ro Hmung Lian, 32, are accused of five misdemeanor charges:

Illegal taking of a white-tailed deer

Hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance

Jacklighting

Shooting from a public roadway

Hunting without the consent of the landowner

The Indiana DNR had been getting reports of deer being shot at night in rural Sullivan County. Officers began conducting patrols, and around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, one officer heard a gunshot near County Road 400 East and County Road 550 North and saw a vehicle leaving the area.

The officer stopped the vehicle and saw three rifles and a spotlight inside. Only Hrang Lian was inside the vehicle. Other conservation officers and officers from other agencies helped track down Sang and Ro Hmung Lian, who were on foot.

An Indiana State Police trooper used a thermal drone, along with a K-9, to find the poached deer near the road.

Meat from the deer was donated to a local family, the DNR reported. The rifles found inside the vehicle were taken in as evidence.