1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Indy's east side

The incident happened in the 2900 block of Priscilla Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue.
Credit: WTHR/Scott Allen
Two people were shot Monday around 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Priscilla Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that killed one person and left another in critical condition Monday morning.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Priscilla Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue, around 11 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police found two people with injuries consistent with at least one gunshot wound. One person was reported to be in critical condition, while the other was pronounced deceased.

At this time, there is no information on a suspect or possible motive.

This story will be updated and more information becomes available.

