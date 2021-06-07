1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that killed one person and left another in critical condition Monday morning.
Police were called to the 2900 block of Priscilla Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue, around 11 a.m. on a report of a person shot.
Police found two people with injuries consistent with at least one gunshot wound. One person was reported to be in critical condition, while the other was pronounced deceased.
At this time, there is no information on a suspect or possible motive.
This story will be updated and more information becomes available.
What other people are reading:
- School threatened after student says he was denied diploma over Mexican flag
- High court won't review men-only draft registration law
- Woman found unresponsive on Holiday World roller coaster passes away
- Hundreds of dogs and cats waiting for adoption at Indianapolis animal shelter
- Thousands support Texas bakery that was sent hateful messages and had orders canceled due to Pride Month cookies