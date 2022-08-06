Driver arrested for DUI after striking ISP cruiser on highway

Two troopers were in their car when it was hit. They were evaluated and released from the hospital.

GARY, Ind. — Two Indiana State Police troopers were in their car on a traffic stop on Interstate 80 early Saturday when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Troopers Kay Galvan and Dennis Griffin had stopped a vehicle for a violation near the Grant Street exit shortly after 12:45 a.m. when a 2013 Subaru Legacy, driven by Kyle Dickson, 27, of Hobart, hit them on the westbound shoulder.

Both troopers were taken to the hospital for evaluation and released.

Dickson was not injured in the crash and refused medical treatment. He was taken to the Lake County Jail on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while endangering a person.