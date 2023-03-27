Court docs: Anderson man used hidden cameras to record nude women, teens, young girls

Marcus Deweese Sr. is accused of violating hundreds of female victims, including the women and children in his own home.

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is accused of using hidden cameras, images and videos to exploit hundreds of women, teens and young girls.

Marcus Deweese Sr., 43, was arrested on ten counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of photographing sexual conduct of a minor, 13 counts of voyeurism and three counts of videotaping sexual conduct of a minor.

Court documents on his arrest detail the disturbing allegations that investigators say date back to 2016.

Police say security cameras installed outside Deweese's Anderson home weren't the only ones watching. Cameras hidden inside were rolling, too, without anyone else's knowledge -- until Thursday's arrest.

That's when Deweese's wife says she got the shock of her life.

"Police, they just came banging on my door at 7:23 in the morning and that's when I found out everything," she said. "Cameras were in the bathrooms, both of them. They were in the ceiling fan, the vents, the light, that's where they were. I think that he's a monster."

Her husband is accused of violating hundreds of female victims, including the women and children in his own home.

"I had no clue whatsoever! I would have never have someone like that live in my home with my kids," his wife said. "It's the ultimate violation: just watching unsuspecting women in the shower, underage women, girls in the shower. It's unimaginable how many people that he's hurt."

The Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force, headquarted in the Fishers Police Department, headed up the investigation along with Anderson police.

That task force works cases in Hamliton, Hancock, Madison and Tipton counties.

Court documents say Deweese secretly recorded teens and women in various states of undress 140 times since 2016. Investigators say he also saved 424 images online of naked girls as young as 9.

Google actually sparked the investigation last year, hitting on a Gmail user who was uploading child pornography. Police say they connected that Gmail account to Deweese.

And it wasn't all they found.

Investigators say the 43-year-old also hid cameras in outlets, HVAC vents and closets, recording women in a bathroom in his former workplace and in several of his own homes over the years.

"I had to look at videos of friends and family to identify," his wife said about the day of the arrest. "They even asked if I wanted to see the videos of myself. Of course, I declined. There aren't even any words to describe it. It's horrifying."

Court documents say he also walked up to windows to record teenage girls undressing. He's accused of standing just feet away to get the footage.

In all, court documents say police identified at least 12 female victims, but believe there's at least one more.

Madison County prosecutors are still reviewing this case and asked for additional time, so formal charges are still pending.