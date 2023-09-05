Broad Ripple businesses point to loitering, unattended parking as impetus for violence

Broad Ripple business owners think they've honed in on where ongoing violence could be originating, and want city officials to help put an end to it.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many neighbors and businesses are frustrated in Broad Ripple after a violent weekend, including three shooting incidents.

On Monday, IMPD said part of the issue is “problematic” businesses that aren’t cooperating with police.

“Business owners have to be better. They have to work with us more. Our nuisance abatement task force is going to really hone in on the problematic businesses up there and if there is a way to hold them accountable, we are going to do that,” said IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey.

It’s somewhat of a double blow for businesses who are already dealing with ongoing construction.

“We started to see a decline in business without the construction issues last year because of crime,” said Chelsey Wetzel, the owner of Union Jack Pub.

Wetzel said some of her customers are even leaving early now because of safety concerns.

“The sun starts to go down and they don’t want to be here anymore, and we close up early and keep our staff safe,” she said.

It means a lot less money for a business that has called the village home for more than 40 years.

“It’s something we have been dealing with for a really long time. We have been kicking and screaming and saying something really horrific is going to happen if change doesn’t happen. Thankfully there wasn’t loss of life this weekend, but it is only a matter of time,” Wetzel said.

Business owners, like Wetzel, believe loitering and unattended parking lots are a huge part of the problem.

“There are people who aren’t even patrons of the business that are in unattended parking lots or just hanging out on the street and I think there is a multi-faceted issue here,” Wetzel said.

Jarrett Moore, the manager of Casba Bar on Guilford Avenue, agrees.

“Most of the trouble emanates from people who don’t even enter any of these establishments in Broad Ripple,” he said. “There are small nooks and crannies where people gather and we got to get those people out of there, especially if they are just loitering and drinking.”

He said many bars have hired security and pay off-duty officers.

IMPD also has extra patrols in the area on the weekends and mobile cameras along with its B-Link system for businesses.