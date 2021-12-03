Buster Hernandez, suspect in Hendricks County 'Brian Kil' threats, sentenced Friday

Buster Hernandez could spend the rest of his life in prison for threats he made online over the course of five years.

INDIANAPOLIS — The man who terrorized Plainfield six years ago will be sentenced on Friday.

Buster Hernandez, who is also known as "Brian Kil," pleaded guilty to 41 charges last year. Those charges included threats to kill, kidnap, use bombs and produce child pornography.

High schools in Plainfield and Danville canceled classes and The Shops at Perry Crossing closed in 2015 because of the threats.

Investigators say Hernandez targeted his victims from 2012 through August 3, 2017. They identified hundreds of victims, including five from Indiana.

In addition to "Brian Kil," Hernandez allegedly used 14 other online aliases when he tried to obtain sexually explicit photographs from his young victims. If he didn't get them, he threatened violence.

In previously sealed court documents, attorneys allege Hernandez sexually exploited a girl under the age of 12, "by using her to create visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct" from Sept. 2014 and Jan. 2016 and also used the internet to make threats.