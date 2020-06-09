Four dead in Bloomington triple homicide-suicide

Police say a man shot and killed his wife, daughter and son before shooting himself.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the deaths of four people as a triple murder-suicide.

A woman who went to a home in the 2600 block of S. Olcott Boulevard in Bloomington to pick up a friend called police when she went inside and found her friend deceased. The woman told police she had knocked, but used a key to go inside when no one answered.

The report came in just after 10 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived at the home and found four people dead from gunshot wounds. A preliminary investigation of evidence at the scene led police to believe a 61-year-old man had shot and killed his 54-year-old wife, 26-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son before shooting himself.

The motive for the shootings is not known at this time.