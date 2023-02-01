Anderson firefighter charged with battery, confinement

Police said 31-year-old Tyler Long injured a woman at his home Sunday morning.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police arrested a member of the Anderson Fire Department Sunday after a fight with his girlfriend.

Police said Tyler Long, 31, was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at his home in the 3600 block of West Cross Street, near Anderson Frankton Road.

The victim told police she was at an Anderson bar with friends when Long arrived and appeared to have been drinking. According to an arrest report, Long left the bar after a verbal confrontation with his girlfriend's friends.

The woman told police that Long left the bar and went home.

The woman later told police she went to Long's home to check on him because he hadn't return any of her text messages, and she didn't know what happened to him.

The woman told police Long became angry after she told him she was ending their relationship and would like her house key back from him.

According to the arrest report, Long threw his girlfriend around his house and onto a concrete garage floor. The woman was able to retrieve her cellphone and leave the house.

A friend took the victim to Community Hospital in Anderson for severe pain and an injury to her head and back.

Medical staff said they needed to scan the victim’s head for a possible skull fracture. Police said the woman was treated for several other cuts and scrapes.

Police later arrested Long at his home. Police said during the arrest, Long asked if the woman would be arrested for hitting him. Police said they didn’t find any injuries on Long.

Long was transported to the Madison County Jail and later released after posting bond.

Prosecutors charged Long with confinement and battery with injury.