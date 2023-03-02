2 missing Indiana teens found in home of Ohio man facing sex trafficking charges

Investigators say Payton Jamar Brown made one of the girls have sex with numerous men for money, which was later given to him.

CINCINNATI — Two Indianapolis teenagers were found in the home of a Cincinnati man who is now facing federal charges of sex trafficking.

According to a federal complaint, 26-year-old Payton Jamar Brown met one of the girls through a dating app. He is accused of posting photos of the girl online from June to October 2022, advertising sexual encounters, WLWT reported. The girl reportedly had sex with numerous men in exchange for money, which was then allegedly given to Brown.

He also allegedly filmed sexual encounters with the victim and attempted to sell them to other individuals.

Brown is charged with sex trafficking and sexually exploiting children.

Investigators had received a tip in October 2022 from the Safe Harbor/Human Trafficking Coordinator at the Hamilton County Juvenile Court about a possible victim.

The complaint said the girls, both 16 years old, had been reported missing from separate cities in Indiana. Brown allegedly picked up the second victim in Indianapolis, bringing her back to his residence in Cincinnati.

The girls were located and recovered from Brown's home on the north side of Cincinnati.