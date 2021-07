Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 800 block of Lindley Avenue on Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the 800 block of Lindley Avenue on a report of two people shot at around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived they located the two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Both victims are in stable condition.