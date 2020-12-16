17 year old wounded in Hendricks County shooting

It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 10200 block of Haag Drive.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A teen was wounded Tuesday when two people opened fire on a parked car.

A Hendricks County sheriff's spokesperson said in a release the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 10200 block of Haag Drive.

Officers called to the area on a report of a person shot found two people in a parked vehicle. One of the occupants, a 17-year-old male, was wounded. He was reported to be in serious condition at a hospital.

The other occupant was not injured.

A preliminary investigation indicates two people in a car, possibly a black Chevrolet Impala 4-door, stopped next to the victims' vehicle and at least two people in the car began shooting. The suspects then fled.

Police said a nearby home was also struck by gunfire but no one was injured.