The shooting happened in the 3600 block of East 36th Street, which is west of North Sherman Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police officers are investigating a near northeast side shooting that left one person in critical condition Sunday night.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 3400 block of East 36th Street at around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers arrived to find a person who had been shot. They were taken to a hospital for treatment and are listed in critical condition.