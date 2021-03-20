Crews cleaning up fuel spill in Fishers neighborhood

The Fishers Fire Department said the diesel fuel spilled from a nearby construction company.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is investigating a diesel fuel spill in Fishers.

The Fishers Fire Department and Hamilton County Emergency Management responded to the area of Weaver Woods near 146th Street and State Road 37 Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews said the fuel spill was tracked back to a construction company on 146th Street.