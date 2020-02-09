'Coats for Kids' returns to help keep central Indiana children warm

Donate any new or gently used kids coats at any Classic Cleaners.

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 has made life difficult for lots of families across central Indiana.

Now, more than ever, WTHR's Coats for Kids needs your help!

Donate any new or gently used kids coats, sized infant to teen, to at any Classic Cleaners location now through October 10th.

The annual Coats for Kids coat drive helps the Salvation Army keep children across central Indiana warm.

In 2019, Over 3000 coats were distributed to Hoosier families!

This year, the Salvation Army is using a special drive through appointment process to keep families safe.