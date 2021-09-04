City of Carmel plans to stream Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony

The Carmel commemoration is part of Yom Hashoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, an international holiday for remembering the victims of the Holocaust.

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Carmel plans to remember and honor victims of the Holocaust with a livestreamed remembrance ceremony.

This event will include a Civic Proclamation by Mayor Brainard and other special guest speakers.

Dr. Alex Kor, the son of Holocaust survivors Michael and Eva Kor, will be one of the featured speakers.

He traveled to Auschwitz over 20 times with his mother, Eva Kor. She was the founder of CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center.

Eva survived the Holocaust at age 10. She and her sister, Miriam, were sole survivors of her immediate family. She died in 2019 at the age of 85.

Dr. Kor is dedicated to continuing his late mother's work.

The program will also include performances from area schools and special music performances.

The Carmel commemoration is part of Yom Hashoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, an international holiday for remembering the victims of the Holocaust.

The ceremony will begin Friday, April 16 at noon. It will last about an hour.

You can tune in here to participate:

City of Carmel Facebook or YouTube at noon

Carmel TV Cable Channels (Spectrum 340; AT&T 99)

Carmel TV website livestream link