Check Up 13: Pelvic health

INDIANAPOLIS — This month, Check Up 13 is for the ladies and addresses issues unique to their pelvic health, like incontinence, decreased libido and menopause.

These are personal topics and, often times, we shy away from discussing them or seeking help.

It was a secret Angelete Reynolds kept to herself. Even her husband didn't know why she would change clothes so often or insist on doing her own laundry. Reynolds lived in silence with incontinence for years.

"It took me a long time, a long time, to even open my mouth to my doctor about it, somebody that I was comfortable with. But that issue was just embarrassing. So I didn't want to talk about it" Reynolds said.

Eventually, Reynolds brought it up with her doctor, who ran tests and was able to offer a "sling surgery" that proved to be a fix. Dr. Meenu Geol, an OBGYN with Ascension St. Vincent said one in four women have incontinence, and that prevalence increases with age. It is an issue that impacts every aspect of a person's life. "They deal with it day-to-day everywhere," Meenu said. "I mean, it's so painful, like people miss so much in their life. It affects the quality."

Reynolds said she feels more confident now and is encouraging other women to speak up and seek help too.

"I let it go on a little too long before I went in, but I'm happy that I did, because I feel so much better," Reynolds said.

May is Pelvic Pain Awareness Month

If you would like to learn more about diagnoses and treatments for incontinence and other issues like menopause and low libido, you may register for a free seminar courtesy Check Up 13 and Ascension St. Vincent.

Seminar topics

“Leaky Pipes”: Addressing incontinence, its inconveniences, and life-changing interventions.

“Lost That Lovin' Feeling”: Addressing decreased libido, painful intercourse, interstitial cystitis, vaginismus, and other pelvic pain issues that affect your relationships.

“Is It Hot In Here?”: Addressing menopause and the many changes for women in the way menopause is dealt with and treated.