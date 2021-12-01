Community Health Network launches 60 officer police department

Community Health Network now has 60 police officers responsible for the safety and security of their campuses.

INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network launched their own police force Tuesday.

The new department has 60 officers that will be responsible for the safety and security of Community Health campuses.

Community says the department has its own criminal investigative unit and officers have the authority to detain and arrest individuals if necessary.

“At Community, one of our highest priorities is ensuring the safety of our patients and our employees and that includes a strong focus on the security of our facilities,” said Community Health Network Executive Director of Safety and Security Kevin Mahan. “This addition to our security team will provide a greater ability to respond to security-related needs both on and off our hospital campuses.”

A state law passed in 2013 allows hospitals to create their own police departments.